Why did you decide to run for this office?
I chose to run for elected office to continue my selfless service to my country and to my community at the local county level.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I completed my undergraduate and graduate studies at King College in Business Administration with an emphasis in Human Resource Management. I enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1990 and completed my original enlistment contract with an Honorable Discharge. I began my civilian employment with Eastman Chemical Co. in 1994 and at the same time continued my military career in the National Guard/ U.S. Army Reserves. I have not held a political office.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
If elected my top goals would be to operate and maintain the Office of Register of Deeds for the citizens of Hawkins County at the highest level set forth by local and state law. I would meet and exceed the expectations at the local and state levels for this position. My three key components to quality leadership are being fair, firm and consistent regardless of the situation. By the end of my first term if given the opportunity to be elected to office I would seek to have an unblemished record of compliance to all regulations pertaining to the Office Of Register of Deeds.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I believe that i’m the right candidate for the office because I have the necessary skill set to operate and maintain the office at the highest levels of trust, the same as i did as a citizen/soldier.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
If your looking for a candidate who can start day one, hit the ground running without hesitation then I’m the choice you need to make.