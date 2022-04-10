Why did you decide to run for this office?
I have a passion for education, a belief that I can make a difference in the lives of our children, and a love for Hawkins County. This is a way that I can use my voice and be an advocate for our children and their education, while sharing a message that learning is the way to achieve lifetime goals.
I have been honored to serve on the Hawkins County Board of Education for fourteen years, during which time we built two Freshman Academies, a new school at Clinch, Church Hill Intermediate School, and numerous other renovations fo schools in our system.
I have seen our graduation rate rise steadily, and I have seen the great work that Hawkins County Schools has accomplished through cooperative teamwork between administrators, teachers, parents and community.
I am running to contribute my abilities to the growth and achievements that Hawkins County Schools is experiencing.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I hold a Bachelor of Arts degree from Campbellsville University in English and Education. During my 14 years on the Hawkins County School Board, I have worked to make our school system known throughout the state, and in Washington, DC.
Among my accomplishments: Named TN School Board Member of the Year, 2011; Served as Chairman of the All TN School Board, 2011; Named TN School Ambassador of the Year, 2013 and 2014; Elected President of the Tennessee School Boards Association, 2016; Named to work with TN Education Commissioner Candice McQueen on task force for Assessments and task force for Career Technical Education (CTE); and Achieved Level 5 School Board Member
Currently, I am the Executive Director for the TN School Plant Management Association, and Past-President of Hawkins County Imagination Library and a current board member.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
Recruitment and retention of high quality teachers must remain a high priority goal for HCS. I understand the recruitment concerns facing our system and the state. These concerns are paramount at our most rural schools, such as Clinch School. I completely support and will advocate for any efforts to attract and retain high quality teachers and support staff for Clinch and ALL schools in Hawkins County. I have worked closely with our director and staff to tackle recruitment and retention concerns, and hope to be able to continue this effort.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
My 14 years of serving on the Hawkins County School Board has enabled me to learn first-hand the workings of a school board, and how policies, budget, and staff all come together to push forward achievement and attain goals. While on the board, I have served as Vice-Chairman,
Chairman Pro Tem, and representative for the TN Legislative Advocacy Network. It has been my honor to be named to several state and national level committees and offices. My focus has always been what is the best for Hawkins County Schools. I feel that my experience, my heart for children, and my love for the Hawkins County School System make me the best candidate for this office.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am asking for your vote and support for the 6th District School Board Seat for Hawkins County Schools. My life is blessed with a wonderful, supportive family. As a young mother, I experienced the loss of my son, and made a promise — I would help children in our community realize their dreams and potential through education. I have strived to keep this promise through my work with the Imagination Library, and my efforts to keep our schools safe so that effective learning is taking place in each classroom. Thank you for this opportunity.