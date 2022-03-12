Rogersville residents have a new way to celebrate “Taco Tuesday” each week thanks to Gabby’s Cocina, a food trailer that sells authentic Mexican food each Tuesday at the Verizon store parking lot on Rt. 66.
Owner Gabby Gonzalez has been in the food business since January. The 25-year-old mother of three left her job of four and a half years with Luttrell Staffing to pursue her dream of being in the food business.
Gabby says “I just always wanted to sell Mexican food.”
Gabby’s parents are from Hidalgo, Mexico. Gabby was born in North Carolina but soon after the family moved to Tennessee.
Gabby says the food she prepares is authentic to the area that her parents came from. She says the food lets her share her culture and bring a little something different to Rogersville. Right now they serve “mostly tacos and tamales”, but plan on eventually serving authentic soups and drinks.
The response has been great so far. Every Tuesday they set up at the Verizon store, and have sold completely out of food almost every week.
With the help of Emily Walker, the Cocina is opened for lunch on Tuesday and soon the customers are lining up. They have also set up at Phipps Bend Industrial Park. They hope to get involved with local festivals and will be at Hazzard Fest in Greeneville.
Gabby says that she chose to go with a mobile operation because it is much less expensive that a traditional restaurant. One of the advantages is the “ability to go different places.”
While Gabby says that she and Emily are “still learning, we’ll see how it goes,” there is no denying that Gabby’s Cocina is off to a great start. Like their sign says: “All You Need is Tacos.”