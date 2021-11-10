The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 231 was chartered on June 24, 1955 (with only 11 members) with Annie Galbraith Horton, fondly known as (Miss Nan) being the first President and serving 44 terms since.
She was very active in the local and surrounding communities for over 50 years. When she was 97 years old, she continued to voice her inspiring words of leadership and wisdom from the comforts of her home.
One of our biggest disappointments was having the American Legion lose their charter and thereby becoming a widow unit. The Unit was saddened by her death on Feb. 15, 2020.
Past Presidents have included: Connie Baylor, Cecile Blevins, CaSandra Palmer, Pearl Luvene, Charlotte Charles and newly elected Anitra Fulkerson.
Unit 231 has certainly made an impact on serving our veterans. One of our biggest giving of gifts is at Christmas, serving our local veterans and VA Hospital at Mountain Home, TN. Preparing dinners for our veterans for Veteran’s Day each year is always our greatest joy.
However, because of the Pandemic, we have not been able to provide this service for the last two years. In addition to these services, we provide financial aid to those veterans that are in need. We are able to do this through our poppy sales.
We have also been fortunate enough to send a girl to Girl’s State since the very beginning (except during the Pandemic).
Being a co-sponsor of the Price Public Community Center and Swift Museum, Unit 231 has played a major role in community activities.
Below is a list of just a few:
· Going all the way back to lobbying for the 4-laning of Hwy 11W
· A major contributor of the Price Public Community Center renovation
· Initiating the first “Make A Difference Day” that involved 57 organizations
· Participating in the construction of a house for Habitat for Humanity
· Putting a team together for the March of Dimes
· Adopting the Swift Park
· Supporting the Rogersville Inter-Club Council.
We have won many state awards, such as in Membership, Scrapbooking and a National Citation for Meritorious Service in carrying out programs of the American Legion Auxiliary.
We, at Unit 231 are very proud of serving God and country, our veterans and our community and we will continue to serve to promote peace and goodwill on earth.