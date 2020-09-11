ELIZABETHTON — The Hancock Lady Indians volleyball team visited Happy Valley for their season opener on September 1 and came away with a victory. The Lady Indians won in straight sets 25-20, 25-12 and 25-15. Cassi Dalton led the match with 28 points total.
In junior varsity action, the Lady Indians also swept the host team by scores of 25-17 and 25-15. Hitter Madeline Dalton had 8 points in the first set and setter Kelby Lamb had 7 points in the second set.
“I’m very proud of both teams and the hard work everyone has put in. I am especially proud of how Cassi has stepped up as varsity captain and the leadership she shows, Coach Autumn Collins said.