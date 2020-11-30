Fifty-seven Walters State Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college students. To be invited, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better after completing at least 12 college credit hours.
Inductees are listed below by county.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY: John Wilder of Harrogate; Leanna Liford of New Tazewell; and Hailey Lefevers and Joette Noe of Tazewell.
COCKE COUNTY: Casandra Middlebrooks of Cosby; Carissa Long of Del Rio; Heidi Mobley and Annagrace Simpson, both of Newport; and Sonya Davidson of Parrottsville.
GRAINGER COUNTY: Tanner Keck and Charlsie Hubbard, both of Bean Station; and Bradley Spoone of Rutledge.
GREENE COUNTY: Mark Stewart of Afton; Valerie Alvizua, Silvia Flores Moncada,
Phylicia Inscore, Jennifer Jenkins, Richard Phillips and Zachary Wood, all of Greeneville; and Jessica Dearinger of Mosheim.
HAMBLEN COUNTY: Azia Alghamdi, Brandon Hopkins, Madison Keaton, Nathanael Mattocks, Britney Newman, Allie Paxton, Nash Prince, Mayra Sanchez, Thomas Taylor,
Hannah Watson, Olivia Weaver and Corbin Yount, all of Morristown; Alyssa Harmon and Caleb Mackey, both of Russellville; and Jessica Crews-Dan of Talbott.
HAWKINS COUNTY: Gracie-Raye Smith of Church Hill; Mariah Dalton and McKenzie Hensley of Mooresburg; and Makayla Elkins and Dathan Hickman of Rogersville.
JEFFERSON COUNTY: Kesha Parton of Dandridge; and Morgan Hamilton of Jefferson City.
SEVIER COUNTY: Jordan Howard and Chad Shelton of Kodak; Angela Atchley, Maria Cates, Jade Hughes, Misty McClure, Delainee Mooneyhan, Jairus Sarten, and Catherine Waitman, all of Sevierville; and Heather Barnes of Seymour.
SULLIVAN COUNTY: Ossama Riaz of Bristol; Meagan Tedder
and Shelton Young, both of Kingsport.
OTHER STATES:
Florence, South Carolina: Andrew Romanoli