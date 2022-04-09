Why did you decide to run for this office?
I was born and raised in Hawkins County. I truly believe it is one of the best places in the country to live and raise a family. I want to play an active role in preserving the good things about our county and work with others in our local government and community to find solutions to the things that need to change.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I attended Hawkins County schools my entire childhood, and graduated from Cherokee High School in 2007. At the age of 16, I began working at the Rogersville McDonald’s and, by the time I graduated, decided to pursue a career with the company. I quickly became an Assistant Manager and by the age of 25, I was promoted to General Manager of the Rogersville McDonald’s. In 2016, I was promoted to Area Supervisor and managed multiple business units for the company. During my tenure, I completed several courses at the McDonald’s business training center in Chicago where they teach collegiate level business management skills. After over 16 years of service, I decided to leave McDonald’s and now work as the Sales and Customer Relations Director at Oddello Industries in Morristown. I have never served in an elected office, but last year I was appointed to serve on the ADHOC committee of which I am still an active member.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
My main goal is to collaborate with commissioners, the Mayor, the appropriate organizations, and the community at large to develop an aggressive, yet realistic, economic growth plan. We have to have a long-term, strategic mindset in order to move our county forward. This will help us better recruit business and industry which will bring more opportunity to the citizens of our county. Additionally, I will work to fully support the Board of Education in completing the CTE School in Phipps Bend.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have spent my entire adult career in business- managing people and budgets. I’ve managed budgets in excess of $30,000,000 and had as many as 400 employees reporting to me. My experience has taught me to cooperate with others in order to find common ground solutions, and don’t put off until tomorrow what you can take care of today. I’m a problem solver. That’s why I think I am the the best candidate for this office.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am a working class man just like many of the good people in Hawkins County. I understand the struggles that many of them face because I have had to struggle myself at times. I want to be the voice of the people that often go overlooked or unheard. I will do all I can to serve the people well. I’m open and honest. I may not always have the answer you want to hear, but I will tell you the truth. If you ever have a question or concern, call me. I love to talk to people.