HANCOCK COUNTY — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Sneedville man in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in January of this year.
At the request of Third District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents began investigating the incident that began about 8:45 a.m. on the morning of January 16, 2020, just inside Hancock County, only yards from the Hawkins County line, on Hwy. 31 at the crest of Clinch Mountain.
TBI told the Eagle that deputies with the Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office responded to that location in response to a report of a man threatening to harm himself.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Charles John Nicolls, Jr., 53, who was holding a gun to his head.
“Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply with verbal commands,” TBI said. “While deputies were attempting to negotiate with Nicolls, he made a sudden move with the gun, resulting in deputies firing shots, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”
No officers were injured, TBI said at the time.
A Hancock Co. Grand Jury on Monday of this week returned indictments charging Nicolls with two counts of Aggravated Assault.
He was arrested on the afternoon of June 15, 2020, and booked into the Hancock Co. Jail on a $100,000 bond.
