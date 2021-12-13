The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public's help solve the mystery behind a suspicious death that occurred in 2003.
On March 8, 2003 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Kingsport Police Department Patrol Officers and Detectives, as well as other First Responders, were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lowell Drive in Kingsport where a nearby resident had discovered a woman lying in a vacant lot.
The woman, later identified as Joyce Ann McBride, 51, of Kingsport, was determined to be deceased.
There were several visible abrasions and contusions observed on her face and body. Based upon the initial on-scene investigation, she was not believed to have been there very long.
McBride was sent to the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) James H. Quillen College of Medicine for autopsy. A subsequent report submitted by the Medical Examiner indicated that the cause of her death was blunt force trauma; however, the manner of her death was undetermined.
This incident was classified as a suspicious death and has remained under investigation by the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division since that time. Several leads have been followed throughout the years; however, none have yielded a definitive conclusion as to what exactly happened to Ms. McBride that resulted in her death.
the KPD stated in a report Monday it is hoped that bringing some renewed attention to this cold case will help spark some memories and generate some new leads which could potentially assist with this investigation and hopefully bring some much needed closure to the friends, family, and loved ones of Ms. McBride.
Anyone who has any information whatsoever, no matter how trivial it may seem, that might help with this investigation is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: