Do you ever get annoyed when you see people who seem to live on phones or video games, when you know they are made with a greater purpose in mind. Hold that thought for just a minute.
It rouses deep emotions to watch specials of our wounded war heroes, mostly pride and admiration. Whether men have been drafted or volunteered for service, many of these specials are about our wounded heroes who have overcome their limitations and who live life to its fullest. With the help of prosthetics, they run marathons or engage in other equally amazing feats.
This story comes close to home because my son Jonathan married an outstanding young lady, Amber, whose father, Tim Lee, was one of those heroes in Vietnam. In literally his last week before coming home, he stepped on a 60lb mine which exploded and capitated both of his legs.
After weeks of uncertainty if he would make it through, he was transported to the Walter Reed hospital in Washington where he was on ward with other like soldiers who were injured in Vietnam.
A normal response heard in many of these hospital wards is anger and bitterness, depression and blame. Tim said he heard men cry, who cursed God and prayed to die. It was their anger that prompted Tim to turn to God and hold on to the life he had left. Lee has been wheelchair bound since that tragic event but he would say attitude calibrates your altitude in life.
We see Americans become depressed for trivial reasons compared to these men who risk their lives defending us and often feel shunned as they return to America. Lee overcame that depression. He is married and has a beautiful family. He hunts and fishes and leads as normal a life as anyone. Lee’s strong faith in God, he said was his key. He became an evangelist who has traveled over 6 million miles preaching both here and abroad at some of the largest churches in America.
He is board chair for Liberty University and has close friendships with many national figures you watch on TV every day.
Lee wrote a book summarizing the amazing story of his life in “Born on the 5th of July” found on Amazon and how he allowed God to take a tragedy and use it to build the Kingdom of God.
What is my point today? How many of us who have all our limbs, who live in this amazing nation of opportunity quit trying because we have hit one little bump in the road? How many of us live below our potential? How many of us get caught up with the trinkets of the world and loose focus of our purpose, how God made us to make us a difference?
How many of us talk about politicians, complain about government yet don’t vote and don’t run for office.
God is raising up more and more people it seems that are learning about government and stepping into arenas of politics. I want to encourage you today to pray and ask God, what is my plan? What is my purpose? What can I do to make a difference? How can I step forward and be willing to do something I might not have thought I could do?
We can make a difference. When your mind wanders to defeat, think of these who overcome much greater obstacles to become Champions for God.