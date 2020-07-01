BEAN STATION — Betty Lou Hamilton, age 74, of Bean Station, passed away June 22, 2020 in Columbia, MD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery Lynn Hamilton; father, Mathis B. Collins; mother, Isabelle Ringley; and brothers, Billy Collins, Robert Lee Collins and Johnny Lewis Ringley.
Survivors include her son, Wayne Bradley Collins; grandchildren, Trista Hancock and Devin Fuller; brothers, Jackie Collins, of Tennessee, Kyle Ringley, of Maryland, and Michael Ringley, of Maryland; and sisters, Lucille Thompson, Gertrude Quesenberry and Wanda McDonald, all of Maryland.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, with Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating.
Interment followed in Burdine Cemetery.
The family received friends on Friday, June 26, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, handled the arrangements.
