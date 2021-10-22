Hey all you artsy craftsy folks. I know you’re out there. I have discovered an amazing eye opening place for all your creative needs. The studio will get your pulses racing. As soon as I took one look I was hooked and wanted to get the word out about this unique shop.
A couple of friends Susie Caldwell North and Crisi Willis got together to bring their artistic vision to life. Bee Blessed Craft Studio is the result. You simply must see it to believe it and I was captivated by the concept: Where Creativity Starts.
They have a wide variety of goods by local vendors, cottage style baked goods, take home art kits, Dixie Bell chalk paint classes and kids programs. Also special events such as sewing and cake decorating plus much more.
There’s something for all ages even finger painting for the little ones. Open 10-4 Tuesday-Friday and Saturday 10-3 Evening classes by appointment. Pre-traced drawings so there’s no need to come up with your own idea unless you want to.
Recently I was delighted to find my young friend Julianna Williams there celebrating her birthday with her Grandma Doris Manis. I joined in on the fun. Julianna was busy working on a couple of art projects but she also enjoyed being my model for a photo shoot.
My Mom Mary Shanks Ferrell was busy looking around the shop. She found a beautiful autumnal wreath for her front door. I had to get the scrub top hanging ornament for my friend Susan Frye who is an RN living in Texas. I added some finishing touches of my own to personalize the gift.
Found a gorgeous dress by Matilda Jane tried it on and modeled in the studio. Susie snapped my picture and it got rave reviews online. Of course it went home with me. Susie gifted me with a pretty pink bracelet by Elma Sample and I gave her a couple of watercolor paintings done by me.
Susie and her partner Crisi have created a wonderful downtown opportunity for all kinds of get togethers. Tea parties as well as birthday, bridal and baby showers. Make the day memorable plus have a keepsake to take home.
There’s a craft room in back where Susie and Crisi says creativity collides. Whatever they are doing seems to be working. Crisi was extra helpful taking time to paint my purchase personally with my chosen color.
Cannot recommend this place highly enough. This is another hidden gem in our town that needs to be discovered. Bee Blessed Craft Studio is located at 211 S Depot Street Rogersville TN 37857 beeblessedstudio@gmail.com (423) 327-1706
Susie’s first job was with Ball Brother’s Furniture. Then circulation manager for the Business Journal. Next came a stint as a cake decorator before working as a Medical Assistant at Seasons Kingsport Medical group OB/GYN. Married to Barry North 29 years they have 3 children.
Come in and check it out yourselves. You will be pleasantly surprised at all it has to offer. I can’t wait to go back and do some painting of my own.
Coming up on the Bee Blessed Craft Studio calendar is a paint party “Autumn Blue” $25 6:30-8:30 the 26th of October. Also on the 29th a kids craft program making Halloween ornaments 1:00-2:00 for home schoolers After schoolers 3:30-4:30 $7.00
For those of you interested: Watercolor with Linda Smith Latimer a fun afternoon painting November 13 1-4pm $30.00
Learn the basics of watercolor painting to paint a simple Christmas poinsettia in this beginners -intermediate class. The class is limited and filling quickly so register now in person or email www.beblessedstudio.net or call (423)327-1706