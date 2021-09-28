Volunteer High School senior golfer Jon Wes Lovelace is already the most decorated athlete in school history, but he's got one more feather left to add to his cap.
Lovelace will represent Volunteer at the TSSAA State Championships Monday and Tuesday October 4-5 at Sevierville Golf Club.
That comes a week after he completed the High School Majors (Conference, District, and Region Champion) sweep Monday with an EVEN par 71 at Link Hills in Greeneville.
During his four-year career, Lovelace has broken several school and area records.
At the school level, Lovelace holds the school record in State Tournament appearances - All four years - which may also be a Region record.
He was also Large School Region 1 Champion three times (School and Region record), Large Schools District Champion twice (School Record), and Conference Champion once.
To sum it all up, he has 6 individual High School Major Championships in four years at Volunteer.
According to many avid golf followers at Link Hills, Lovelace may be the only male golfer in Region 1 to reach the State Championships all four years (FR, SO, JR, SR).
All of us at Volunteer High School and Hawkins County Schools would love to see Jon Wes Lovelace finish off his unprecedented career with a State Championship added to his record-breaking resume.