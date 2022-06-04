Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium dedicated its newest hiking and biking trail Friday during a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new trail at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3.
“This has been a project more than a year in the making, so we’re excited to be revealing the name of our new trail,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “We believe the new trail will be one of the most popular ones at the park and we’re eager to hear what people think about it.”
To celebrate its golden anniversary in 2021, Bays Mountain Park began construction on a legacy trail in the fall of last year – one that would be the longest trail in the park (4.2 miles) and the first new one built in nearly a decade.
The trail starts near Chestnut Trail, across Azalea Trail, while running parallel to River Mountain Road and providing easier access to the fire tower. The trail takes hikers, bikers and runners along the south slope of the north ridge of Bays Mountain.
Park officials believe the new trail will help alleviate traffic from current trails, as well as add more variety and work towards creating a complete loop within the park using single track trails.
The legacy trail project cost approximately $65,000, which was made possible thanks to donations provided by Woody Reeves, Lisa Shockley, the Bays Mountain Park Association and Visit Kingsport. The trail concept and proposed design was a product of the 50th Anniversary Community Service Subcommittee’s efforts, led by Chair Tony Williams. The Community Service Subcommittee was part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration Committee.
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,650 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.