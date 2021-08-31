Ethan Galloway, a senior at East Tennessee State University, has been appointed to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission as a student member.
Galloway is from Surgoinsville and a chemistry major with plans to attend medical school.
At ETSU, he has been active with the Chemistry Club, which he serves as vice president, and he is an officer and member of Circle K International sponsored by Kiwanis.
Galloway is also employed by ETSU’s Center for Academic Achievement as an academic coach.
A 2018 graduate of Volunteer High School, he is the son of Amy and Teddy Galloway of Rogersville.
Formed in 1967, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission is the state’s higher education coordinating board and is responsible for an array of duties including:
- Administration of the outcomes-based funding formula.
- Approval of all new academic degree programs.
- Development of the state master plan for higher education.
- Serving as the hub for postsecondary data analysis and research.
- Authorization and regulation of proprietary institutions.
- Serving as the state approving agency for veteran education benefits.
Other notable members of the THEC include Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Comptroller Jason Mumpower, Treasurer David Lillard, and State Board of Education executive director Dr. Sara Heyburn Morrison
Galloway’s appointment is for one year.