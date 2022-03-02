Three people hospitalized Wednesday afternoon as a result of a three vehicle crash on Highway 11-W in Church Hill involving a roll-over.
The accident occurred at the intersection of 11-W and Silver Lake Road around 12:45 p.m.
CHPD Chief Chad Mosley told the Review that, according to witnesses, a red Chevy Tahoe that was eastbound on 11-W failed to stop at a red light struck a white Subaru in the intersection.
The Subaru then struck a red Ford, while the Tahoe continued in the eastbound lanes, rolled, and came to a rest on its side about 300 feet from the intersection.
Two occupants of the Subaru, and a passenger in the Tahoe were transported to the Holston Valley Medical Center via Hawkins County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Mosley said the driver of the Tahoe was cited for failure to exercise due care, and reported he was going to drive himself to the hospital to be checked out.
Feb. 25 suspected DUI crash
This was the second roll-over accident in Church Hill in less than a week.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 rescuers and police responded to a single vehicle crash on 11-W in the westbound lanes just east of the South Central Avenue intersection.
CHPD Detective Kevin Grigsby told the Review that it appeared the vehicle exited the left side of the left lane into the median.
“As if came back into the roadway it overturned and the driver was trapped inside of it,” Grigsby told the Review from the scene. “Church Hill Rescue Squad had to extract him, and Hawkins County EMS is here administering first aid and medical attention to him.”
Grigsby said it didn’t appear that the driver’s injuries were life threatening.
The driver submitted to a blood draw and charges were pending the results of a toxicology examination on the blood.
“You could smell the alcohol coming off of him when he exited the vehicle,” Grigsby said.