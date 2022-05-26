Anyone who believes a school massacre like the one that occurred in Texas this week can’t happen in Hawkins County should know that it almost did nearly nine years ago.
In October of 2013 two Volunteer High Schools students who were ages 16 and 17 at the time were discovered with a stockpile of weapons and ammo, as well as detailed plans to attack Volunteer.
They had studied the 1999 school massacre at Columbine, Colorado. According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, their goal was to surpass Columbine’s body count.
One boy’s father discovered a notebook containing detailed plans for the attack, and took his son to receive mental health treatment. The mental health professional determined the threat was real and contacted the HCSO
In June of 2014, both juveniles were charged with Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Terrorist Act and Possession of Explosive Components.
One of the juveniles pleaded guilty as charged in Hawkins County Juvenile Court on June 2, 2015; and the other plead guilty as charged on February 24, 2016. Details of the plea agreement were sealed.
At the time of those arrests only Hawkins County’s two main high schools had full time SROs.
In light of that threat, as well as the multiple school shootings that occurred on other communities afterwards, the Board of Education and HCSO worked together to place SROs in every Hawkins County School.
The Independent K-8 Rogersville City School also has a full time SRO provided by the Rogersville Police Department.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review Wednesday his staff collaborates with police and first responders on a regular basis to train for the worst case scenario.
That training was put to the test on Aug. 10, 2021 when Hawkins County Central Dispatch received a report from a person claiming to be armed with a gun inside Volunteer High School.
The call was later determined to be a hoax, and a Canadian teen was arrested and currently faces charges for making multiple similar calls.
Active shooter-specific training
Hixson said the school attack in Texas this week is a reminder of the importance of training and safety improvements at all schools.
“I know we are all devastated by the news of innocent students and teachers losing their lives in a school, an environment that is supposed to be safe,” Hixson said. “In Hawkins County, we do monthly drills aimed at a variety of situations ranging from lock downs, hold and secure, active shooter, weather or natural disasters, etc. Schools log these drills monthly. Our lead SRO, Renee Larkin and Coordinator of School Health, Erika Phillips, oversee the planning each year leading to these drills. Currently CTE Supervisor Dr. Brandon Williams maintains the monthly drill compliance.”
Hixson added, “We have been planning an active shooter-specific training this fall in coordination with our local emergency service personnel. This is still in the planning stages, but is a direct result of some of the debrief details we received following the event this fall at Volunteer High School.”
Would-be attackers studied Columbine massacre
According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the two boys accused of planning to attack Volunteer in 2013 intended to become the most notorious mass murderers of all time, with the highest body count.
They wanted to be famous, and they studied the 1999 Columbine school shooting, correcting “mistakes” made by those shooters for the purpose of maximizing the number of student and faculty deaths in their planned Volunteer High School massacre.
The HCSO executed a search warrant at the home of the boy who had the notebook. Deputies discovered several firearms owned by the father, as well as numerous journals, firecrackers, and what appeared to be gunpowder in a plastic bag.
The journals contained detailed handwritten notes about the boy’s attempts to recruit other students into his massacre plot, as well as floor plans of the school and plans for how the attacks would be carried out.
The plans included killing the SRO first, and they went on to outline where the maximum number of students could be killed. The plans also determined students’ most likely routes of retreat and where to place bombs in doorways and exits.
Other students told investigators they had been invited to join the leader in his plot. When they declined they were threatened, and told to tell no one.
The HCSO also discovered videos posted online of the two boys holding and firing firearms including an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, and detonating “dry ice” and “Drano” style bombs, as well as “Molotov cocktails.”
”SROs are our eyes and ears”
A lot of physical and procedural changes have also taken place over the years in light of concerns over the potential for school shootings.
All school sites have secured entrances. Non-staff approved visitors must enter schools through an electronic activated system controlled by office staff.
This summer all school sites will have additional electronic access points installed to be used by staff. All interior and exterior classroom doors are to be locked during operating hours. Exterior doors will be replaced with doors without key access.
The first sites with these new doors will be at high school campuses. Due to weathering, the doors were due for replacement so the BOE opted to replace these items with those that are much safer and harder to breach.
“We are also working to upgrade some of our oldest schools with secured guest entrance points,” Hixson said. “These receiving areas will create an additional buffer between the exterior doors, controlled by electronic access, and access to the rest of the school.”
Hixson added, “By far the best safety feature we have in our schools are the SROs at each campus. SROs are our eyes and ears and those who will be the first to respond to protect students and staff. My highest appreciation goes out to our SROs who are on campus each day building relationships with our students and keeping them out of harm’s way.”