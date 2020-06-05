CHURCH HILL — What could have been a simple charge for littering resulted in a Virginia woman facing arrest for much more serious offenses.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter said in a report that he was on patrol on US 11W, in Church Hill, when he saw a small, white object thrown from a 2001 Cavalier in the vicinity of Press Road.
Winter initiated a traffic stop for littering and made contact with the driver, Sherry Denise Taylor, 48, of Spring City, VA, and two male passengers.
The deputy returned to his car to check the status of Taylor’s driver license through Central Dispatch’s NCIC system — which came back “revoked” — when he noticed that the tag on the vehicle had been altered with a black marker “to look as though it was in date”.
Consent was given to search the car and Winter said that “several syringes and some baggies” were found.
Taylor was placed under arrest at that point for Driving on Revoked Driver License and Altering Plates.
“Before placing the suspect in my patrol car I asked her if she had anything hidden on her and she stated no,” Winter’s report continued.
Taylor was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where she was searched by female Corrections Officer Spears, who found, in the woman’s bra, a small baggie containing approximately .2-grams of methamphetamine, resulting in Taylor being additionally charged with Introduction into a Penal Facility, and Possession / Manufacture / Delivery / Sale of Methamphetamine.
No date had been set for her initial appearance in Sessions Court at the time the arrest report was filed.
