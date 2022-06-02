This is part eight in a Rogersville Review series highlighting all of the new laws approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2022.
This section includes new laws pertaining to commerce, labor, consumer protection, and tax relief.
Removing roadblocks to obtain a Commercial Driver License - To help alleviate the shortage of truck drivers in Tennessee, a new law expands eligibility for Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDLs) and creates a program within the Department of Safety to enable qualifying incarcerated individuals who will return to society to receive a CDL prior to or after their release. It lowers the minimum age from 21 years old to 18 years old for people who can qualify for a CDL to drive in Tennessee. In addition, the law increases the resources and staff for the Department of Safety to allow for a quicker turnaround time for scheduling a commercial driving skills tests and will expand options for third party partners to conduct more commercial driving skills tests on the department’s behalf. Because many local school districts are having a hard time obtaining school bus drivers, the law also provides more flexibility for school bus endorsement testing and ensures safer school bus drivers as well.
Reinstating work requirements for SNAP benefits – A new law reinstates work requirements in order for individuals to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as food stamps. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the work requirements for SNAP benefits – which require able-bodied individuals between the ages of 18 and 49 to work, train or volunteer for at least 20 hours per week – were suspended. The new law also makes clear that any waivers to the work requirement issued by the Department of Human Services must have just cause.
Positioning Tennessee as a leader in blockchain technologies – A new law allows for the creation and recognition of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) in the state of Tennessee. A DAO is an organization represented by rules encoded as a computer program that is transparent, controlled by the organization members and not influenced by a central government. The law allows DAOs to engage in business in the state, while also positioning Tennessee as a hub for DAOs. Though DAOs are still in early phases of development, there are over $9.5 billion in DAO treasuries and over 5,000 DAOs across the world, with 1.3 million members. But most of these DAOs are not being formed in the United States. This bill seeks to provide clarity in the regulation in order to bring more of these DAOs to Tennessee.
COVID-19 liability protection — A new law extends for one year the Tennessee Recovery and Safe Harbor Act of 2020 – which provides COVID-19 liability protection to businesses, schools, churches and other entities – to July 1, 2023.
Consumer protection for subscription services — To ensure consumers are able to cancel online subscription services, a new law requires businesses that allow someone to sign up for a service or subscription online to provide a clear way to end or cancel the subscription without any additional steps. If a company violates the act, then the individual who suffered a loss may bring civil action for damages.
Residential blasting — To address neighborhood concerns about residential blasting, a new law updates blasting requirements, including adding safety processes and protocols. The new law will lower vibrations, increase communications with the public, clean up and remove standards that have been on the books since 1975.
Travel Insurance - A new law clarifies existing regulation for travel insurance. It includes provisions offering savings to the consumer, and prohibits the automatic addition of travel insurance to a booking.
Cemetery Trust - A new law allows cemeteries with small trust funds to share banking and trustee costs with other cemetery trust funds, and also provides cemeteries with a more stable way to determine the amount allowed for dispersing earnings for maintenance expenses.
Tax Relief
Cutting taxes for farmers — The General Assembly approved legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. It allows farmers to avoid paying sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses. The tax reduction totals $2.8 million, and is meant to mirror tax reductions that manufacturers in Tennessee currently receive. It does not apply to items including automobiles, household appliances, or fuel used in vehicles that travel on public highways in the state. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Cutting taxes for broadband internet — To expand access to broadband internet throughout the state, the General Assembly passed the Tennessee Broadband Investment Maximization Act, which establishes a temporary, three-year sales tax exemption for purchases of infrastructure used in providing broadband internet. The sales tax exemption created by the bill does not apply to sales of personal consumer electronics.
Eliminating taxes on gold — The General Assembly approved a measure to exempt certain sales of gold, silver, platinum and palladium coins and bullion from the sales and use tax. The tax reduction totals $360,000.
Eliminating the professional privilege tax for physicians — After eliminating the professional privilege tax for various occupations in recent years, this year the General Assembly extended the tax exemption to physicians. Attorneys, lobbyists, investment advisors and broker-dealers will continue to owe the $400 annual tax. The bill will apply to tax payments due June 1, 2023.
Compensating vendors for sales tax collections — Vendors in Tennessee are the state’s chief tax collectors, hiring the personnel, investing in the software and putting in the time to collect more than $11 billion every year for the state. Until 2000, vendors were compensated for their trouble, but not since that year due to financial challenges the state was experiencing at the time. A new measure restores compensation for vendors to collect tax to pre-2000 levels. Vendors receive 2% of the first $2,500 on each report, and $1.15% of amounts over $2,500 on each report.
Repealing R&D amortization provision – To ensure businesses that spend money on research and development are able to deduct those expenses as they are incurred, a new law repeals the research and development amortization provision in the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Since 1954, the revenue code has allowed businesses to deduct research and development expenses in the year in which they were incurred. But that changed in January of 2022, when the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act took effect. That law requires companies to amortize research and development costs over five years instead of deducting them immediately each year.
Returning tax revenue to local governments – A new law could pave the way for more than $20 million in tax revenue returning to Tennessee counties. The state Department of Revenue has long charged a 1.125% fee to process local option sales tax. Lowering that fee to 0.5%, as has been proposed in the past, would free up an estimated $20.2 million each year that could be sent back to the counties.