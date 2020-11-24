A 75-year old Hawkins County woman lost her life when her mobile home on Stanley Valley Road burned on the evening of Nov. 19.
Due to the nature of the incident, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Detective Ken Sturgill and the U.S. Fire Marshalls were contacted to investigate the scene, though Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department Captain Chris Vaughan has said in published reports that the fire didn’t appear to be suspicious.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
At approximately 5:45 p.m., HCSO Deputy Hunter Lamons was dispatched to 215 Stanley Valley Road Lot 1 in Rogersville in reference to a structure fire.
“Upon my arrival, I observed the residence to be fully engulfed,” Lamons said in his report.
Lamons then spoke with a neighbor who said that he had been outside working on a water line behind a camper in Lot 5 when he noticed smoke coming from Lot 1.
“He stated that he yelled for someone to call 911 and ran to the residence,” Lamons said. “He stated that, when he got to the residence, the A/C unit fell out of the window and flames shot out behind it. He said that, at this point, the fire was too strong to see inside.”
Once the fire was extinguished, Lamons said he was made aware that there was a person inside the trailer deceased.
When Lamons spoke with mobile home owner Scott Angel, Lamons was told that Angel’s mother, Sandra Angel, was the only person who lived there.
“Scott stated that Sandra had multiple medical issues and was on oxygen,” Lamons wrote. “He stated that he got his mother up around 5:30 a.m., fed her and gave her medications. He then left around 6:30 a.m. for work and had not heard from her since. He said her sisters were supposed to call her at some point [that day], but she wasn’t expecting visitors.”
The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist Scott Angel. In addition to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley Valley, Striggersville and Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.