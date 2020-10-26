More than 12,900 ballots case in first 11 days of early voting

During the first 11 days of early voting for the Nov. 3 Federal, State General and Municipal election in Hawkins County, a total of 12,971 votes had been cast either in person or by mail in Hawkins County.
Daily reports released by Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers showed that these 11-day totals, between Oct. 14 and Oct. 26, broke down to 5,115 ballots cast at the election office at the Hawkins County Courthouse and 6,569 at the satellite office at the Church Hill Rescue Squad building.
In addition to the in-person voters during this 11-day period, 67 military personnel voted by mail, as did 1,152 absentee voters. 68 nursing home residents also voted at their nursing home.
This was the most recent data available before press time on Tuesday morning.
As the Review previously reported, early voting records for the first four days of early voting this year were more than double that of the first four days of early voting in the Nov. 8, 2016 General and Municipal Elections.
Municipal elections
Between this 11-day period, 2,090 people had voted in the Church Hill municipal election, as Kenny Lunsford, Jr. is running against longtime mayor Dennis Deal for the Church Hill Mayor’s position.
There are also four people seeking three Church Hill alderman seats: Current aldermen James Grigsby and Tom Kern, as well as former alderman Gregory “Buck” Tipton and political newcomer Kathy Christian.
1,549 people had voted so far in the Mount Carmel municipal election, where five people are running for Mayor, and seven people are running to fill three Alderman seats.
Current Mayor Jennifer Williams, Current Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell, former Mayor Larry Frost, former mayoral candidate Tina Carico, and local political newcomer John Keith Gibson are running for mayor.
Current Alderman Tresa Mawk, former Aldermen Carl Wolfe and Paul Hale, previous alderman candidates Melinda “Mindy” Fleishour and Darby Patrick, and first-time challengers Jim Bare and Gary L. Traylor are running to fill the three Alderman seats.
990 people had voted in the Rogersville School Board election, as retired teacher Carol Carpenter Gibson and current Board Chairman Reed Matney are running for school board seats three and four.
453 people had voted in the Surgoinsville Municipal election, as four candidates are running for three alderman seats. Incumbent Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin, former county school board chairman and current county Clerk of Courts Randy Collier, and newcomers to local politics Warren C. Bishop and Rita Thompson are running for these three seats.
Current aldermen Kenneth Bass and Dale Byington chose not to seek reelection
Only 72 people had voted in the Bulls Gap Municipal election, as two candidates, Susan Williams and Gaylon Williams, are running for two Alderman seats.
Readers can view a sample ballot at the Hawkins County Election Commission’s website, which will be linked to the online version of this article.