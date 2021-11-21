In last weekends Opinion Editorial, I discussed a new threat, poised by Communist China-offensive military satellites launched into space.
I am sure some of you are thinking this guy “Weart” is just being “paranoid”. OK, I’ll bite…let’s forget what they are doing in space. Let’s just concentrate on what they are doing within the physical confines of the earth.
In 1945, after Japan surrendered, the Communists, led by Mao Zedong, and the Nationalists, led by Chiang Kaishek, resumed the civil war that had been raging in China prior to it being invaded by Japan during the 1930’s. By 1949, the Nationalists retreated to the Island of Taiwan, set up a democratic government, and became a U.S. ally. The victorious Communists seized all of mainland China.
Since that time, Communist China has almost always gone against U.S. interests. They backed the North Koreans and sent one million “volunteers” to aid their army during the Korean War. They supplied and aided the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. They have constantly condemned the U.S. for “imperialism and military aggression” on the world stage and fought or vetoed U.S. resolutions in the United Nations.
So let’s take a look at China’s activities in the last few years showing their intention of taking the United States out as the number one world power:
First: They have sent thousands of “engineers and businessmen” into more than sixty third world countries to implement construction and business projects to foster investment and bank loans from China. Many of these businessmen are Chinese military officers, who are indoctrinating the local population to Communist Chinese doctrine and purchasing their affection. They are currently in numerous Central American, South American, and Caribbean Countries, all of which are good jumping off points for and invasion of the U.S. mainland.
Second: They have told Taiwan that it should be prepared to be unified with mainland China and has put increased military pressure on the island to do so. When asked if the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense if attacked, President Biden said: “Yes, we have a commitment to do that”. But in their virtual meeting last Tuesday, President Xi Jinping told President Biden that if the U.S. government intervenes it will be “Playing with fire”.
Third: They condemned the U.S. for seeking to “contain them” by forming a new naval nuclear submarine pact with Great Britain and Australia.
Fourth: China has established a new military base in the African country of Djibouti on the south entrance to the Red Sea, which could easily control the Suez Canal and its shipping lanes. The pier they built is large enough to support an aircraft carrier, or as much of their Iranian ally’s navy as necessary.
Fifth: The Red Chinese immediately recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan and offered them military and financial support after the botched U.S. withdrawal of our military and civilians.
Sixth: They warned Great Britain of “severe consequences” if they allowed disgruntled citizens of the former British colony of Hong Kong to relocate to Britain.
Seventh: Their government has recently repealed any term limits on President Xi Jinping’s tenure in office, which would allow him to be President for Life. He has introduced new educational curriculums for China’s students, one of which states: “The President and Communist Party have absolute authority over the People’s Army”. Translation-Xi Jinping now has authority to start World War III whenever it suits him, just like Hitler did in 1939.
Eighth: China has supported and encouraged the aggressive military regime in North Korea to continue to develop nuclear weapons, long range missiles, and conduct war games in preparation for an attack on South Korea.
Ninth: Recent pictures from U.S. surveillance satellites have shown Chinese warplanes bombing and strafing targets that are exact replicas of U.S. Navy warships that operate in our Pacific Fleet near Taiwan and Japan.
Tenth: Russia just announced its new super stealth fighter plane, the SU-75, which it claims can surpass our F-35 fighter jet in performance. The Chinese military cannot wait to obtain as many of these planes as Russia will sell it. Wonder why they might be so interested in planes they believe will outperform our Navy and Air Force planes?
So yes, you got me. I’m just some “paranoid guy” who has no idea of what the Red Chinese are up to. Maybe it’s to start World War III by 2028. Hey Joe and Kamala are you listening? Get your heads out of the sand before all hell breaks loose.
James C. Weart is a retired criminal attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com