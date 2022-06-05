Before we continue our study with lesson 5 (Managing Stress) let’s refresh our minds with what we have learned so far. In 1 Peter 2:21 we learned; “For even hereunto were ye called: because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that ye should follow his steps.”
In the life of Christ, we have learned that He was tempted and tried (Matthew 4:1-11). We then learned that our temptations are for our very own “self-awareness” or tested and proved or knowing yourself and your abilities. To our “self-awareness we then added “empathy” or knowing another person’s feelings; feeling what the other person feels, and responding compassionately to another’s hardship.
Then we added “assertiveness” or having the self-confidence to be clear about our wishes and needs, but without being aggressive. (See Ephesians 4:15.) And in the last lesson we talked about “optimism” or the ability to and willingness to see the positive side of things in this life. (See Psalms 23:1-6.) Today we will consider “managing stress” or the ability to face problems without breaking down, or losing one’s attention, or becoming hopeless in finishing the task at hand.
At this point, let’s talk a little about the need for managing stress. Managing our stress becomes necessary in life if we wish to be successful. Let’s face it, we live in a world that is changing around us daily. This daily rate of change then surfaces the need for stress management in order to maintain our soul and sanity.
In your life, whoever you are, whatever you’re doing, etc., conflict does and will appear; thus, the need for conflict resolution—the ability to meet and conquer our struggles of life.
We can and should meet and see conflict as a delight (James 1:2). Conflict allows us the opportunity to prove ourselves over and again. As a matter of fact, conflict might just be asking; “when are you going to grow up?” (See 2 Peter 1:5-11).
We have said that stress management is; the ability to face problems without breaking down, or losing one’s attention, or becoming hopeless in finishing the task at hand. But what we must realize is everyone’s stress threshold is different. Therefore, self-awareness is key to stress tolerance. With self-confidence we have opportunity to become more stress tolerant. When we are threatened or treated unjustly in some manner, we might feel that our self-esteem or dignity has been demeaned, or we might face the threat or treatment as a challenge to show or prove to God and others who we are and what we are made of.
With all the above in mind let’s take a look at how Jesus handled stress in this life and what we can learn about stress management in our own life.
In Mark 5:35-41, in the account of Jesus raising Jairus’ daughter from the dead, Jesus was confident and in possession of Himself.
In Luke 5:16 we find Jesus taking the initiative to provide some “alone” time to spend with God in prayer and meditation.
When Jesus was tempted and tried by Satan, in Matthew 4:1-11, He was and remained levelheaded and assertive— “For it is written…”
And, last but not least, Jesus provided us with sage advice; Matthew 10:28 (KJV) “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.”
Our fellowman can and does say and do things that hurt us, but we know who we are and what we are capable of. Put away the attitude of “smacking some in the mouth,” or “getting even.” Let God take vengeance; Romans 12:19 (KJV) “Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.”
The Christian doesn’t judge (Matthew 7:1), but rather allows their “light to shine” (Matthew 5:16). That’s what is called being the “salt of the earth” (Matthew 5:13).