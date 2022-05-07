March’s pending sales were a replay of February when buyers rushed to lock in mortgage rates before the next increase.
Sellers accepted 917 new contracts last month – 191 more than February and 47 more than March last year.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Home Sales Report. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, accepted contracts offer insight into the direction home sales will take.
“Pending sales were not the only thing that increased,” NETAR President Rick Chantry said. “New listings have increased for two straight months. But it hasn’t relieved the inventory crunch because pending sales continue to outnumber new listings.”
Active listings were down almost 30% in March.
There were 787 active listings in mid-March. At the current sales pace, that’s a little less than a month’s inventory. Some of the city markets, and the condo market, have less than a month’s inventory.
The typical home that closed last month was on the market for 46 days before the sale closed. That’s down 12 days from January. The time on the market has been slowly increasing since June last year. When homes spend more time on the market it signals demand is softening. Days on the market start when a listing goes public and ends when the sale is closed.
March land sales up, down from last year
March was one of those months when real estate reports were in the up and down mode across the region. Vacant land sales were up 21% from the previous month but down 21.9% from March last year.
But that pattern wasn’t the norm in the county markets, according to the weekly Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Market Pulse Report.
Carter’s sales were up 63.6% from Feb. and up 2.9% from last year.
Greene sales were down 33.3% from Feb. and down 31.9% from last year.
Hawkins sales were down 52.8% from Feb. and down 9.5% from last year.
Johnson scales were down 16.5% from Feb. and up 25.6% from last year.
Sullivan sales were down 50% from Feb. and down 25.6% from last year.
Unicoi sales were down 75% from Feb. and down 80% from last year.
Washington Co. TN sales were down 11.4% from Feb. and up 5.2% from last year.
Washington Co. VA sales were unchanged from Feb. and 11.1% from last year.
Scott sales were up 33.3% from Feb. and up 20% from last year.
So far this year, the median sales price for vacant land is $22,760, up 33% from the first three months of last year.
During the past three years, surging sales have absorbed about 20% of the inventory in the $50,000 and below price range. Since building lots are included in this price range, listings should increase as new developments get past site development stages.
Active listings during the first quarter were down 9.7% from last year, and new listings lagged the first quarter of last year by 4.7%.
Nationwide, land sales saw their best year in nearly a decade, according to the National Association of Realtors and the Realtors Land Insitute. Last year’s vacant land sales were up 41% in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors.