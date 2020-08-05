ROGERSVILLE — Angela Michelle “Kerley” Cieplowski, age 49, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was saved at an early age and was a member of Faith Assembly. She was employed with Signature Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mavis Kerley.
She is survived by her husband, John Cieplowski; children, Richard Kerley, Amberlynn Cieplowski, and Elizabeth Margaret Cieplowski; two step-daughters, Jamie Nicole Hoffman, and Mary Jo Cieplowski; four grandchildren; brother, Samuel Kerley (Anna); nieces, Hannah Kerley, Jasmine Arteaga, Victoria Hernandez; nephew, Hunter Kerley; sister, Mellissa Carabeles (Edgar); great-niece, Olivia Carabeles; sisters-in-law, Ginger Cieplowski (Tracy), and Barbara Burtosik (Hank); and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, in Baker's Cemetery.
