Church Hill hires full-time court clerk and CMFO on retainer

Church Hill now has both a newly hired City Court Clerk as well as a Certified Municipal Finance Officer who has been hired on retainer.
Mayor Dennis Deal announced in December that the town had hired Barbara Tilson as a part-time CMFO after meeting with the town’s auditor. She will work a few hours per month for Church Hill and is also employed on retainer for several other municipalities in the region.
The town is still searching for a full-time City Recorder, but Tilson will serve as the CMFO until another employee is hired.
“This will allow us to hire the right City Recorder who is certified,” Deal said. “This is a good thing for the city. We need one badly…this is going to help us with the state, and we’ll be fine.”
According to regulations from Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), every municipality is required to employ a Chief Financial Officer who is CMFO certified. The only exception to this is for cities that bring in $500,000 or less in gross annual revenues AND $500,000 or less in outstanding debt. These small municipalities must instead send a city employee to 24 hours of qualifying continuing professional education (CPE).
These rules stipulate that, if the CMFO position is vacated, the municipality has two years to replace them with another certified individual.
The city’s search for a certified CMFO came after acting City Recorder Stacey Mayes resigned in November, citing the “toxic and disruptive work atmosphere.”
Mayes, was employed with Church Hill since 2015 as Municipal court and police records clerk and was asked to take on Senior Accounting Clerk duties in March of 2020 when that employee resigned.
When Former City Recorder Josh Russell resigned in July, Mayes took on the duties of City Recorder as well.
Russell’s resignation cited an incident involving Mayor Dennis Deal that occurred during a meeting at City Hall on May 25.
Two of five city employees who participated in that May 25 meeting made statements to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office claiming Deal became angry and threatened to shoot the employees present and then shoot himself.
Deal has since vehemently denied the allegations.
Deal questions certifications
“This will be the first time we’ve had a CMFO since Mark Sandidge left,” Deal told the board in December. “I wasn’t aware of that until this week. I thought we had another one, but I was told we didn’t.”
However, the Review was later contacted by several individuals on behalf of both Russell and former City Recorder Emily Wood, who served in the position before Russell. Wood replaced Sandidge in June of 2017.
When the Review reached out to Wood, she disputed Deal’s statement and noted that she officially received her CMFO certification in November of 2017, when she was employed with Church Hill.
“I started off as deputy City Recorder and worked right beside Mark Sandidge for about nine months while I was completing my CMFO certification,” she told the Review.
Wood left the position in July of 2018 and is now the Chief Financial Officer for the city of Mount Carmel.
Additionally, Russell told the Review that he was in the process of obtaining his CMFO certification while he was employed for Church Hill.
He had two years to complete these courses from the time he was hired, but this window of time was extended because the courses were temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The mayor was well aware of that...and every time I had completed a course, I gave him a copy of the certificate of completion,” Russell told the Review.
When the Review questioned Deal about Russell and Wood’ statements, he disputed them, maintaining that the town had not employed a certified CMFO since Sandidge retired.
“All I know is what our auditor tells us,” Deal told the Review. “That’s what I’ve got to go by--who does our audits.”
When asked if Deal was told by the auditor that Wood was not certified, Deal replied, “Emily doesn’t work here any more, so that’s not my concern. Russell is not my concern either.”
He added, “I don’t really care about their side.”
New Court Clerk
At their Jan. 18 meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously in favor of hiring a new City Court Clerk. The board initially hired her at a rate of $10 per hour as a part-time, temporary employee. But Vice Mayor Michael Bell noted that the Personnel Committee recently held interviews to fill the position on a full-time basis.
“We interviewed two ladies, and she seemed to be the most qualified,” he said.
The board hired her at a rate of $14 per hour, but she will have six months to receive a certification that would raise her pay to $15 per hour.
This is in addition to the board’s hiring of Vicki Turner in December to serve as front-office clerk.