ROGERSVILLE – Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) announced his monthly constituent services outreach for Hawkins County, normally scheduled for 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse, will be handled remotely for the month of August.
This is not a cancelation of constituent service hours, but another way the congressman can effectively assist his constituents with the extraordinary measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Congressman Roe’s staff continue to be available for designated office hours Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to assist First District constituents.
To speak with one of the district representatives in our Kingsport office call 423-247-8161. All telephone messages left will be returned in a timely manner.
Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance:
• Coronavirus Relief: Unemployment Insurance, Small Business Loans, and Tax Rebates;
• Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability;
• Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;
• Veterans: VA claims and military service problems;
• Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;
• Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems;
• Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems; and,
• Taxpayers: IRS tax problems.