Hello, and welcome to The Bookends. I sure am having fun down here in Houston. It is so pretty, and Texans remind me a lot of Tennesseans. I’ll tell you one thing-Texas is flat, and I’m talking flat! The only thing that qualifies as a hill down in this part of Texas is the back of a Brahma bull.
Poor ole David Crockett must have just about cried when he got down here. This brings me to my subject, David Crockett, one of my all-time favorite people.
I looked into the oldest library in Houston for old newspapers about David Crockett at the Julia Ideson Public Library. It is a beautiful older home in the historic district of Houston. It now houses the archive and research portion of the Houston library system, which is fitting because of the buildings antiquity. Anyhow-David Crockett is a larger-than-life hero in Texas the same as he is in Tennessee, because he came down here to volunteer in the famous battle at the Alamo. The archives and libraries in Texas are full of books and all kinds of information about him. What I read was just the beginning of what can be read about him. Here is a little of his personal and political history.
David Crockett was born in Greene County Tennessee in a little log cabin situated on the Nolichucky River. Crockett was a natural entertainer, who did not have very much formal education, yet throughout his life he demonstrated what is referred to as horse sense. Crockett also possessed honesty in most of his dealings, and genuine concern for the welfare of his fellow man. The combination of these character traits led this man on a fascinating journey; from a humble beginning to eventual high political position.
The county Crockett was from; Greene County is in the north east part of Tennessee. This section of the state was hotly disputed by North Carolina and Tennessee when he was a child, but ultimately became a part of Tennessee. It was rough, wild country during that era. Generations and generations of my family are from Greene County, and some lived just twenty miles from him when he was a little whipper snapper of a boy.
Crockett wrote his own autobiography entitled, “A narrative of the Life of David Crockett of the State of Tennessee.” Crockett had six brothers and three sisters. Life was tough for him and his family, they were poor, and had to hunt game and toil in the ground to eat. You can tell from the reading of his book that he and his siblings were loved and that Crockett himself was very loved, secure and happy. This is shown in the some of the antics he and his brothers had. One time his brother’s got in a canoe on the river and were headed towards a big waterfall when a friend on the bank saw what was going on, jumped in the river and saved them. Crockett watched all this from the bank where he said he “screamed like a painter.” A painter was a backwoods term for panther. Crockett was glad his brothers lived, but he was madder they didn’t take him with them so he could get in on all of the excitement.
When Crockett was twelve years old, he and his father got into an argument about David skipping school. Crockett was so determined he wasn’t going back to school that he ran away from home for three years. He finally came home after his family just about grieved themselves to death over him being gone so long. All of these life experiences are what served to form his irascible personality.
East Tennesseans are strong willed and do not like their pride or sense of self stepped on. Crockett also put out Crockett’s Almanac, which was originally written by him. It is full of embellished tales of Crockett’s fights with people, as well as bears. In one cartoon he shows himself wrestling a man. Crockett has the man upside down in a comical fight, and acts like he’s biting his kneecap. Again, this is typical of the humor and disposition of people from this area, I won’t tell you which of my three aunts have pulled shotguns on their husbands, I’m sure I would get an earful!
In the year 1820 Crockett was elected to the Tennessee state legislature, where he briefly served. Then he moved his family to the Obion River where the people there elected him to the state legislature again. During this time, he improved his reading and writing skills. He used a lot of horse sense, stating, “I leave this rule for others when I’m dead, be always sure you’re right, then go ahead!” (Crockett, 21) In the years 1827-1831 Crockett served as a Tennessee State congressional leader. He was a big hit socially and a revelation in Washington D.C. He is famous for opposing Andrew Jackson’s bill for Indian removal. In fact, Crockett and Jackson stayed into it. Jackson was furious that Crockett fought him on his bill, and used detractors to ruin him in the eyes of the Tennessee people. But Crockett stood his ground, he said, “Look at my neck, and you will not find there any collar, with the engraving MY DOG Andrew Jackson.
It was this mess that hurt Crockett’s feelings, and the reason he left Tennessee to fight in Texas. He lost his life there at the Alamo at the age of 49. It was the last adventure in a thoroughly lived life. He died a hero. He was a humble man, always striving to stand up for his fellow man.
Crockett’s life is well worth reading about. And it’s all true about how many bears he would kill to eat. You can read many books about David Crockett from your local Tennessee library. I sure had fun asking around down here about him. They like him down here as good as I do. Well, dear reader, until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week!