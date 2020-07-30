JULY 31
“DRIVE-THRU” FUNDRAISER HOT DOG DINNER: at Panther Creek/Kyles Ford Volunteer Fire Dept., starting at 5 p.m. The cost will be $6 per dinner, which includes a chili dog, baked beans, cole slaw, chips and a drink. Due to Covid-19, the Fire Dept. needs your support more than ever in order to keep our trucks running and protecting the community. Each and every one of you coming out to support this event will be greatly appreciated.
AUGUST 5
ELECTION MACHINE TAPES MAY BE VIEWED at the Hawkins Co Election Office, located on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex in Room 301, at 10 a.m. Machine tapes used for the Aug. 5, 2020 Federal and State Republic and Democratic Primary Election and the County General Election in Hawkins County, TN, will be available for inspection. These inspections are open to the public.
AUGUST 8
ANNUAL MAGNOLIA FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH YARD SALE: On Old Stage Rd., Rogersville. Clothes $1 a bag, boys and girls school clothes, men’s and women’s clothing size small-large, baby clothes, baked goods, pies and cakes, and apple butter. Anything you are looking for, we’ve got it with a few exceptions. Breakfast (biscuits and gravy), and lunch (hamburgers, hotdogs, and nachos and cheese).
AUGUST 12
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION PARK COMMITTEE MEETING: at Laurel Run Park, Shelter 1, 364 Laurel Run Park Rd., Church Hill, 2:30 p.m. Jeff Barrett, Chairman.
AUGUST 14-15
LOCAL ARTIST GALLERY ANNUAL YARD SALE: 124 E. Main St., Rogersville, Friday from 4 p.m. -8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. -3 p.m. Been cleaning out your closets lately and want a place to sell your stuff? Rent a table for $20 and support the Local Artist Galley! If that’s not your thing you can donate things for us to sell! For more information contact us at localartistgallery@gmail.com by August 7.
AUGUST 16
JOHN AND ANN CARPENTER REUNION set for this date has been cancelled.
HORNE-HORN REUNION scheduled for this date has been canceled due to the virus. Hopefully we will see everyone in 2021.