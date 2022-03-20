Hello, and welcome to this week’s Book End. Calling all mothers! Mother alert! This column is going to be devoted to our devoted mothers.
In English literature mothers are revered as the embodiment of sweetness, gentleness and kindness.
And so they should be. Where would we be without our dear and longsuffering mother’s? I don’t even want to speculate where I might be. So, this week I will tell a humorous childhood story about my mother and myself, and share one famous poem about a mother.
When I was a child I was always up to something mischievous. My parents believed that children should enjoy their childhood. Of course my parents meant for me to enjoy running and playing, which I did, but I also loved to be sneaky. It seemed to break up the doldrums on a slow day.
My mother was always cleaning the family home. She took very seriously keeping things dusted, mopped, and vacuumed. She would be deep in thought while doing housework. So, one day I went to the upstairs phone and called my mother on the downstairs phone. You used to be able to do that with the phone.
When my mother answered I disguised my voice and said, “Hello Mrs. Pratt, Congratulations! You have been selected to win a free case of Campbell’s soup! All you have to do is sing the Campbell’s soup song and we will send it to you.” My poor mother was so overcome with excitement that her voice quavered as she said, “Oh! I know this song. Let me think...”
Then she began singing the song. I couldn’t stand it any longer and I started laughing so hard that I fell over. At that my mother said, “Teresa Ann! Is that you!?!” She was highly annoyed, but I was proud for weeks at how I had pulled off that trick. Looking back I realize how secure I was in her love to pull such stunts. I was obedient to my mother because I loved her, but I still was allowed to be a kid.
That kind of motherly love brings to mind a great poem about a tricky child who humorously tests their mother’s love. It is by Judith Viorst, who is the published author of many terrific poems. The name of it is: Mother Doesn’t want a dog.
Here it is in all of its humor:
Mother doesn’t want a dog.
Mother says they smell,
And never sit when you say sit,
Or even when you yell.
And when you come home late at night
And there is ice and snow,
You have to go back out because
The dumb dog has to go.
Mother doesn’t want a dog.
Mother says they shed,
And always let the strangers in
And bark at friends instead,
And do disgraceful things on rugs,
And track mud on the floor,
And flop upon your bed at night
And snore their doggy snore.
Mother doesn’t want a dog.
She’s making a mistake.
Because, more than a dog, I think
She will not want this snake.
Are you laughing yet? Does it remind you of when you were a child? When I read this poem, it brought me back to the feeling of being ten years old again. There is a ton of Judith Viorst poems and writings at your local library, so next time you’re in town stop and check some out.
And call up your mother and read her this poem, she will love it! Until next time dear reader, have a fun week full of laughter, and have a literary week!