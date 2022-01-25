A 66-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Monday evening in Bulls Gap which may have started in the kitchen.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday firefighters and the HCSO responded to the a house fire at 133 York Street in Bulls Gap where it was believed that a woman was still inside.
HCSO Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux stated in his report that when he arrived on the scene firefighters were attempting to locate the woman, and the house as fully engulfed in flames.
Once the fire was extinguished a woman believed to be Rebecca Wheeler, 66, who lived at that residence, was located deceased in the kitchen.
A neighbor told police she had spoken to Mrs. Wheeler less than an hour before the fire started, and Mrs. Wheeler had stated she had made macaroni for supper.
The neighbor stated she later observed the home to be on fire and the main part of the flames were coming from the kitchen area of the home.