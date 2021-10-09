The Volunteer State Book Award (VSBA) is sponsored annually by the TN Library Association and the TN Association of School Librarians.
Each year, children across TN are asked to read books from a list of titles librarians have chosen to nominate, after reading hundreds of newly published books. The purpose is to promote awareness, interest, and enjoyment of recently published books.
Students get to select the winners by reading as many as they can and choosing the books, they like best. This helps students to try many types of books instead of reading just The Dairy of a Wimpy Kid.
Mt. Carmel Public Library has the Primary and Intermediate books now, but with enough interest we may add middle and high school books.
These books are perfect for family reading and discussion that will promote a true love of literature with long term benefits for students. These books are circulating quickly now, so come get one while you can.
We are limiting patrons to one book person and only one two-week checkout to accommodate all students who want to decide what book is best for the year in Tennessee.
Maybe you don’t want to come to the library or just do not have time. Get on your phone or computer and go to TN R.E.A.D.S. and with your library card numbers everyone in TN can check out thousands of books (a few at a time, of course), magazines, audiobooks, but especially these well read and teacher selected books just published recently or classics that have been published for years.
Our October trick is to give a treat to every person who reads a book during October. We have something for everyone from seeds to candy to stickers to pencils.
When you come in share the book you liked with us and choose your own treat. Most of our book purchases are based on patron request, so tell us what you want to read.