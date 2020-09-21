James Hugh Killebrew, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away on September 20, 2020.
James was born to Willie Key and Carrie Mae (Dunn) Killebrew on February 24, 1934. He went to school at Cottage Grove in Tennessee. He married Annette Jane LaFlamme on April 14, 1956 at St. Anne's Church in Warren, MI. He worked and retired as a machinist at TRW. He was a veteran of Korean War and served in the Navy aboard the USS Cowell.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry and Bill; and his sisters, Joy, Carolyn, Brenda, and Linda.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Annette Killebrew; sons, James (Kathy), Brian, Dennis (Melissa), Kevin (Melissa), and Myron (Libby); daughters, Karen Killebrew and Sharon (Charlie) Cowan; brothers, Dan, Kenny, and Ricky; sister, Sandra Athey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christian-Sells Funeral Home on Tuesday, September, 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
