Police said a Kingsport man who drove into a utility pole and then struck a house in Mount Carmel on July 15 was lucky to be alive after he crawled over live downed power lines in an attempt to flee the scene.
Doye Dennis Johnson, 60, 412 Roller Street, Kingsport, was located by the MCPD passed out in the yard of a residence a few doors down, and was hospitalized for treatment of injuries.
Last Wednesday, Oct. 13, Johnson was served an arrest warrant in connection with that July 15 wreck charging him with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, failure to maintain due care, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
MCPD Officer Hunter Jones stated in his report that the crash occurred on July 15 at 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dover Avenue and Deerwood Drive.
Upon his arrival Jones reportedly observed a utility pole broken in half near 516 Dover Avenue, with live power lines on the ground, and a silver BMW with heavy damage “intruding into the residence.”
A witness stated that the driver, later identified as Johnson, had exited the vehicle, crawled over live power lines on the ground, and fled north where he collapsed in the yard of a residence on Deerwood Drive.
Jones said he observed a black BMW key on the ground next to Johnson’s left hand, and that Johnson had urinated on himself and “had very lethargic speech”.
Johnson reportedly stated he’d crashed while attempting to avoid a deer, his chest and wrists were hurting, and he wanted to go to the hospital. A blood draw was taken in the ambulance before Johnson was transported to the hospital.
Jones stated in his report that the toxicology results indicated Johnson’s blood alcohol level was 0.149 percent.
A loaded .22 camber rifle was located in the trunk of the vehicle, Jones reported.
Damage to the property was estimated in excess of $10,000.
Johnson was released from he Hawkins County Jail on his own recognizance with a court date still to be set.