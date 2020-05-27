ROGERSVILLE – The Hawkins Co. Health Department continues to offer free drive-up COVID-19 testing for county residents that feel they need to be tested.
“If you are concerned about your health or the health of a loved one, we will test you,” said Director Shaun Street. “People tested are asked for basic contact information in order to give them results once they are available. All information is strictly confidential.”
The offices are located at:
ROGERSVILLE — 201 Park Blvd.
Please call Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for further information: 423-272-7641.
Testing is done from 1 until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHURCH HILL — 247 Silver Lake Road.
Please call Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for further information: 423-357-5341.
The Department will conduct nasal swab collection for testing, and results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.
Those who are ill should first contact their primary care providers.
