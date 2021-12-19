The church’s original name in 1912 was McFerrin Church. It was named for their pioneer preacher, Dr. John B. McFerrin. Dr. McFerrin, in addition to helping start the church, was a missionary to the Cherokee indians and also served as a chaplain in the Confederate Army.
The first pastor was Reverend Silas A. McGee. He and 20 others began the construction of the first sanctuary. The land for the church was donated by the Benjamin Franklin Smith family in July 1911.
McFerrin Church was part of the Hawkins Circuit with eight other churches and at the beginning there was only one sermon with the preacher the third Sunday of each month. Sunday School was held every Sunday morning. There were no Sunday School rooms, so the pews in the Sanctuary were used. Men’s and women’s classes were held separately on each side of the aisle. The children’s classes were held on the front pews. As was typical in that day, men and women sat on separate sides of the aisle during the church service. Interestingly, this practice continued with them until slightly after the year 2000.
The first building was a wooden structure as were most at that time. In early February 1941, the church was wired for electricity. Up until that time kerosene lamps were used. Most of the churches also had pot-bellied stoves. They were very, very hot. Many churches caught fire and were destroyed. A fire began the day the electricity was installed. The exact cause of the fire was never determined.
The members decided to replace the structure with a brick building. The new building was completed in June l943. The debris of the old church was cleaned up with the help of church members. Other church members were instrumental in helping build the new building. Some made windows, furnished lumber, helped with woodwork, made a new pulpit, laid brick, and much more.
The members installed the church bell on the left front side. In the early 1960’s, this belfry began to be a hazard and was torn down to be relocated. The renovated church entrance was now in the center of the building. Several years later the beautiful bell was relocated to a new sign that was built outside the church. Through the years, additions have been made to provide classrooms, the pastors office, bathrooms, a library, and more. The church members always helped in every way possible.
Back in the day, the church had no parking lot. It wasn’t greatly needed as many people walked to church. Those who drove had to park on the road, very close to one another. That meant that when the first one left, the next car had to follow, and the next, and the next. The church now has a nice parking lot next to the church, as well as across the street.
Through the years, the members of the church have been instrumental in building and repairing the building, starting Sunday Schools, teaching Vacation Bible School, assisting with choir, developing adult ministries, working with children’s ministries and many other things.
Would that today many would be as faithful to help in the Lord’s work. McFerrin United Methodist is an example to all of us for about 109 years.
If you would like to visit, going down south on 11W in Church Hill, turn left at Goshen Valley Rd. Follow Goshen Valley Road for about 3 miles. Turn left when it intersects on the left with Mountain View Rd, then an immediate right. There McFerrin Church is on the left.