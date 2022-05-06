Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell is preparing to make his case before the Hawkins County Budget Committee next week on why his department needs a county funding increase of the first time since 2012.
Campbell told the Review he beileves the numbers speak for themselves:
2012 Calls for Service – 39,275 with two dispatchers per shift.
2021 Calls for Service – 63,732 with two dispatchers per shift.
That’s a 62.3% Increase in dispatched calls.
2015 911 & Non-Emergency Phone Calls – 76,206
2021 911 & Non-Emergency Phone Calls – 106,025
That’s a 39% Increase in inbound/outbound Phone Calls.
In 2012 Hawkins County Central Dispatch received a $50,000 annual county funding increase from $125,000 to $175,000. The increase occurred only after the state declared it a distressed system and threatened to take it over.
Next week Campbell will be requesting a $120,000 funding increase from the county commission’s Budget Committee in the 2022-23 budget, for an overall annual contribution of $295,000.
The additional funds would allow Campbell to increase his staff from two to four dispatchers per shift, as well as increasing starting pay from $13 to $15 per hour to improve employee recruitment and retention.
What is Hawkins County E911?
Hawkins County Emergency Communications District (ECD), home of Hawkins County 911, provides 3 essential services to the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County.
It provide a simplified means of securing emergency services (Receive 911 Calls). This is the primary and sole required function of the District.
Tennessee funds 911 the service. The funds are restricted to what they can be used for. The 911 funds were never intended to fund dispatching for public safety agencies.
Dispatching for Hawkins County public safety agencies is not a required function for the District. This is done at the request of the County.
Campbell: “Basically, the county is contracting with the District (the vendor) to provide dispatching services. It is only common sense to streamline the dispatching process instead of transferring calls to police/sheriff, fire, or EMS.”
Additionally, the District already has the equipment to dispatch preventing other agencies from having to purchase it. The County would be looking at nearly $500,000 to just start its own dispatch, not including the personnel.
Hawkins County ECD dispatches for one of the largest numbers of client agencies in East Tennessee (23 agencies and multiple support agencies).
Hawkins County ECD also provides the county is GIS/mapping services. Most counties, this is a function/office within County/City government. We do not charge/request the county to contribute to the cost of GIS services.
Campbel: “The county contribution is only $175,000, the lowest in East Tennessee that provided direct dispatch. That contribution covers the salary of roughly 4 dispatchers. Hawkins County communications specialist are paid the lowest in East Tennessee for Districts that direct dispatch.”
Call volumes are way up
Campbell said all volume will no longer support just 2 dispatchers.
Staffing study calls for 4.6 per shift due to the increase as stated above. Calls do not come in just one at a time. Callers are routinely having to be placed on hold, emergency personnel are having to be told to stand by.
Campbell: “If you are calling 911, its very likely you are having the worst day or experiencing the most traumatic event of your life. How would you like to be told ‘please hold’. If you were a law enforcement officer and experiencing a fight or flight event, how would you like to be told, ‘stand by’. If you were a firefighter and working a structure fire, how would you like to call out a ‘mayday’ and no one hear you because the dispatchers are busy on other calls.”
Campbell: “It is not uncommon for both dispatchers to be on time/life critical events at the same time. The busiest I have been working the console was eleven 911 calls within a 3-minute period. Me and my partner were both on time/life critical events and had to place a 911 caller on hold. While on hold, he was ran over by the person he was in a disturbance with. During the wildfire in the Henard Town area, we were experiencing over 50 calls per hour.”
Campbell said dispatchers are having to eat cold food because they can’t take a break to eat. They are having to wait, at times, an hour or more to take a bathroom break.
The $120,000 contribution increase request would be the salary for 8 communications specialist and the District would be responsible for 8 communications specialist at a starting pay of $15 per hour.
“The County could fix every public safety agency in the County,” Campbell said.”They could get law enforcement where it needs to be, they could get EMS where is needs to be, they could get Fire and Rescue where it needs to be, but at the end of the day. If your dispatch is not where it needs to be, You have done nothing.”