The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen were presented with a potential design at the Dec. 8 meeting for a proposed ‘civic campus’ in the former United Grocery Outlet complex on East Main Street.
The town purchased the three-acre lot, which directly joins Rogersville City Park, for $625,000 back in March of this year. They then voted in October to hire the Nashville architectural firm of Pfeffer Torode to design the proposed ‘civic campus,’ which will include a new city hall building, a community center, an indoor swimming center, concession and restroom buildings and additional parking.
The city also owns the 1.5-acre lot next to the shopping center, which is the former site of the historic Blue Springs House. They purchased this property back in 2016 for $75,000 and, at the time, also discussed using it for park expansion.
Representatives Fuller Hanan and Jamie Pfeffer from Pfeffer Torode presented a slideshow of proposed blueprints and designs to the board on Dec. 8.
Pfeffer Torode is an architectural firm based out of Nashville with offices also in Chattanooga and Montgomery, Ala.
“…a project that has been a long time coming”
“I am gratefully excited to say that our town is moving forward with a project that has been a long time coming,” Alderman Bryan Hartness told the BMA as he introduced the attending representatives from Pfeffer Torode. “I’m really excited that we’re going to get to work with them. We appreciate their forthcomingness and being willing to participate in this project with us.”
“We’re excited with what they have to show us and what we could do for our city,” he added. “For extra amenities that have been long awaited.”
As representative Jamie Pfeffer showed the BMA an electronic presentation of blueprints and designs, he explained that the presentation was the outcome of the company’s architects “doing a little bit of daydreaming” and noted that the company wanted to gather input from the Aldermen before moving forward.
A civic campus
Pfeffer told the board that the architects began the design process by looking at existing structures within Rogersville and at “the town itself” to get an idea of the existing designs.
He noted that the firm wants to match the style of many historic buildings around town while meeting modern amenities.
“We think this is a great opportunity to take this street and change it from a large, empty big-box store site, really pull the community through the site, further enhance the park, and use these great civic buildings as an opportunity to enhance the site.”
Pfeffer explained that he noticed a lot of “road clutter” right off of Warrior Street, which is right in front of the shopping center in question and leads to Rogersville Middle School.
“One of our goals was to hopefully simplify the traffic congestion points and align the new entrance [to the civic campus] with Warrior Street,” he said. “We also want to think about connectivity to the park (behind the existing shopping center) and create connectivity between this new civic function with the overall park structure.”
In addition to creating one entrance that lines up with Warrior Street, the firm suggested creating an additional entrance near the site’s border with Highland Cemetery that would lead all the way to the existing park facilities as well as offering offshoots that connect to the various other facilities on the site.
The firm plans to remove the existing shopping center and current Parks and Recreation building and use this site for the new City Hall and Community Center buildings.
They also plan to keep the existing small building behind the current Parks and Recreation office, which the firm labeled as ‘field house’ on blueprints, which can be seen accompanying this article.
City Hall as a ‘focal point’
Pfeffer noted that the firm wants to create a ‘focal point’ for the new site through the suggested new City Hall building.
“One thing that is striking as you’re moving through downtown Main Street, in the historic town center, you have the amazing buildings and a relationship to the street and the sidewalks,” he said. “We looked at what we could do so that buildings in the community are front and center and the cars are not…that extends the pedestrian landscape of the town and really is a beacon for people coming down Main Street.”
Thus, the new City Hall building would be located in the front corner of the current shopping center parking lot, close to East Main Street.
“We want to put something there that has a strong visual presence on the street, really pulls the community in and establishes the civic identity,” he added.
The proposed building will include a new board meeting room, a common area and several offices.
The firm also suggested a drive-thru on one side of the City Hall to be used for easier bill payment.
In regard to the design of the new City Hall, Pfeffer told the board that it should exemplify “civic pride and engagement.” As can be seen in the accompanying photo, the firm’s initial design includes a clock and several large windows on the building’s front.
Mayor Jim Sells pointed out the fact that the proposed City Hall building has a peaked roof, like what he called the old ‘Pure Oil’ building, which is located on East Main Street across the street from the Review’s office.
“That was a strong inspiration for City Hall, and we let that carry through on these (other) structures,” Pfeffer said.
No official decisions have been made as to which offices would be relocated into the new City Hall or what will be done with the existing City Hall.
Recreational center
The firm has also proposed building a community center behind the proposed site of the new City Hall building with a natatorium, or indoor swimming pool, to the right of the community center (nearer to Hawkins Elementary School).
The Community Center will include two full-size courts, side by side. As far as the building’s design, Pfeffer described it as a “simple warehouse building” that will have several large windows on the front but be laid out in such a way that it blends with the town’s historic buildings. The natatorium would also include a competition-size, 25-meter pool that could be used for swimming competitions.
“There should be a sporting event going on here every weekend,” Hartness said.
“We want to play with some windows and entry points to bring the scale down so that, when you walk up to it, it’s very welcoming and inviting,” Pfeffer said. “Then, behind it, it’s a pretty big warehouse with great sports facilities…This will be set up for community use and also for tournaments or things that will bring people into town.”
Hartness told the board that the proposed Community Center design reminded him of the Masonic Lodge in downtown Rogersville, with the lines created by the windows on the building’s front.
“They did a good job bringing in the architectural features that we have downtown into all these [proposed] buildings,” he said.
Alderman Bill Henderson asked whether the current shopping center could be salvaged and modified into a recreational center.
“My analysis would be that it would be more costly to try to save it,” Pfeffer said. “It doesn’t have the clear height to be able to play sports or other things you need. By the time we modify it, it would be more costly and consumptive.”
Existing Rogersville City Park property is located behind the proposed Community Center site. Here, Pfeffer suggested building a concession building and new restroom facilities, which the firm designed with elements from Rogersville’s historic depot in mind.
“We’re looking at something that has a deep overhang (like that found on the depot), and the idea is that you have concession windows or access to the restrooms on the sides,” Pfeffer said. “You can stand in line, under cover and in shade to order something from the window. You also have a hallway through (as can be seen on the accompanying photo) that pulls you through that site, between the ball fields, taking you to the upper parking area. It also gives you a nice shelter so that, if a summer rainstorm pops up, people can gather…”
In this large space, the firm also suggested a ‘community lawn,’ which Pfeffer suggested could be used for any number of outdoor gatherings.
The proposed blueprints also include several additional parking lots scattered throughout the site.
“Part of the goal was to layer in the parking so that people coming to City Hall can park in a designated lot, but this can also become ancillary parking if you’re doing a big basketball tournament on Saturday and City Hall is closed.”
He added, “Our goal is that all of these structures will serve multiple purposes and have multiple layers of usage and seasonality.”
At this point, no designs are finalized and a time frame for construction has not yet been established. The town would also likely need to issue a capital outlay note in order to pay for the project.
The original architecture firm selection committee will continue to meet with Pfeffer Torode to finalize the design plans. The committee, which Hartness will chair, will also solicit input from various community leaders who will use the facility.
“Growing up around here and being here for all these years, this has been hard to imagine,” Hartness said of the civic campus. “We knew we wanted something, but to see it on paper… this is just a starting point, and, of course, we can make changes. It’s just really exciting for our community.”