Pre-Registration for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament on April 30 is open through Friday, April 22.
Pre-Registration is ONLY offered through the HCRS website. Pre-Registration is a two-step process: Part 1- Official Tournament Registration Form and Part 2- Tournament Registration Fee.
Once you complete Part 1 and click “Submit”, you will need select which Registration Fee fits your registration (Choice 1: $50.00- tournament fee with no breakfast orders, Choice 2: $56.00- tournament fee with one breakfast, Choice 3: $62.00- tournament fee with two breakfast orders).
Once both Part 1 and Part 2 are received, we will send you an email with your Boat Number for the tournament. Registration will be offered on site the morning of the tournament as well.
On site registrations will be the last flight out of the tournament. Information about this year’s tournament along with the Pre-Registration can be found at www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org/bass-tournament
For any questions related to registration for the tournament, please email us at info@hawkinscorescuesquad.org. Our Station phone is not always answered or manned by a representative from our agency.