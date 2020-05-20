CHURCH HILL —Rolling through a stop sign at C.E. Brooks, Jr. Way onto Lewis Lane resulted in a traffic stop, and multiple charges for a Kingsport resident.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Dustin Winter said that on May 15, 2020, about 11:50 p.m., he observed a 2013 Hyundai Elantra “roll through” a stop sign.
As winter tried to catch up to the vehicle, he stated in the report, the driver sped up, “and it appeared to me the vehicle was trying to evade me”.
Winter activated his lights and siren and caught up to the Hyundai as it was approaching the intersection of Lewis Lane and Ripley Street.
As he got behind the car, the driver “quickly pulled into the driveway at 106 Ripley Street. The vehicle did not stop and was evading me.”
The deputy followed it through the back yard of 106 Ripley and into the front yard of 108 Ripley, and then back onto the roadway.
“As I was pursuing the vehicle, it suddenly stopped in front of 131 Ripley Street (Church Hill) and began rapidly coming at my vehicle in reverse,” the report states. “The vehicle struck the front of my patrol car and came to a stop.”
A felony traffic stop was conducted and Winter found a female, reportedly the suspect’s girlfriend, sitting in the driver’s seat, with the male suspect in the back seat.
A search was conducted of the vehicle in which a lock box was found in the floorboard of the driver’s side.
The suspect, Jason Michel Rauff, 18, of Gravely Road, gave the combination to open the box. Inside was a baggie containing .6 gram of methamphetamine.
After being read his Miranda Rights, Rauff stated that the box was his and that he was driving the vehicle.
“He stated that the car rolled into my car when he forced his girlfriend to switch seats with him,” the report states.
Rauff was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail on charges of:
• Stop sign violation;
• Evading arrest by motor vehicle;
• Possession / manufacture / delivery / sale of methamphetamine; and,
• Driving without a license.
A date for his appearance in Session Court had not been set at the time the report was filed.
