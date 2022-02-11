Rogersville Public Safety director Travis Fields told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday he will move forward with upgrades to the existing video surveillance equipment at the Rogersville City Park.
Although the City Park has had surveillance cameras for several years, Fields said hasn’t worked properly for quite some time.
“I think we could get that fixed for a small fee,” Fields told the BMA Tuesday. “We actually need to have that monitoring system here at the PD. It needs to be placed in dispatch. Matthew (Elkins) the park director and I have already talked about it, and maybe even adding a couple of cameras to it, to where dispatcher can see that. That way when there’s issues or stuff is called in, they can see first hand what’s going on.”
Fields added, “The system is already there. I think we need to put it to good use.”
Dispatchers are on duty 24/7 and there’s room in the city dispatch office for a couple of monitors, Fields noted.
Alderman Mark DeWitte noted that when a public survey was conducted in preparation for creating the park’s 10-year-plan, among the top two concerns reported for the City Park were bathrooms and security.
“Having the capability of watching the park is what the public was concerned with,” DeWitte said. “I think it’s a good thing that we move forward with it.”
In other police new Fields reported to the BMA Tuesday that a speed display trailer that tells motorists how fast they’re going should be delivered around March 1.
The BMA approved the speed display trailer at its January meeting, with the cost not to exceed $6,000. Fields reported the cost at $5,900.
Aside showing motorists their speed, and flashing that speed when they’re speeding, the equipment also compiles traffic statistics to help police departments plan and patrol problem areas.
The vendor will provide someone to give the RPD training on how to work it.