Hawkins Co. Schools to announce reopening plan by July 4

Director of Schools Matt Hixson released the following press release on the morning of June 11:
Parents and Community Members,
As we head into a short summer break with renewed freedom to travel and interact a bit more, I wanted to inform you of plans we are making for re-entry into school this fall. We know students need to be in school and it is our desire to open in August, as planned, as long as it is safe to do so. Please be assured that we are currently collaborating with our regional health experts and other school systems to research health and safety guidelines for both our students and staff as we develop our reentry plan. Our goal is to announce our plan for reopening Hawkins County Schools no later than the week of July 4.
We are forming procedures for the three models below:
Regular in-class model (with health precautions in place)
Hybrid model, consisting of assigned student times to be on campus (if limited in-person contact is required)
Full virtual model (used only in the event of a mandated shut down)
We will be involving administration, staff, and parents in the development of these models. We are applying for our share of the CARES Act allocations for Hawkins County Schools. This will provide us the technological resources necessary for online learning, should we need to enact the hybrid or full virtual model in the future.
We appreciate the continued support of our community and stakeholders as we prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.
