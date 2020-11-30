The 18th annual Earn Your Turkey 5K was held in downtown Rogersville Thanksgiving morning under clear skies . The 5K gives avid runners an opportunity for a workout before sitting down to their Thanksgiving dinners with their families.
Of One Accord Ministry spokesman, the beneficiary of race donations, said, “while we don’t give awards for this 5K, runners get the satisfaction, they can go through the line a 2nd time to eat today without feeling guilty. That’s a pretty good reward.”
For a fee of $15, each runner receives a nice “Earn Your Turkey” running shirt with remaining funds going towards the holiday food pantry. Each year there are about 75 local residents sign up for the 5K. Some runners are trying to break a race time they have set, while others enjoy a more leisurely run and others walk the 3.1 mile course.
Of One Accord gives thanks to the Rogersville Police Department that have always led the runners and provides for course safety along the way.
Gideon Erwin, age 17, smoked other runners in this years event.