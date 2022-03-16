According to the School Discipline Support Initiative: “Zero tolerance refers to school discipline policies and practices that mandate predetermined consequences, typically severe, punitive and exclusionary (e.g., out of school suspension and expulsion), in response to specific types of student misbehavior regardless or the context or rationale for the behavior.
Does a zero tolerance policy mean that school officials are required to use harsh punishments, such as expulsion and suspension when a student breaks the rules? Does harsh punishment apply when a non serious offense occurs by a student who has never been disruptive, is not a troublemaker and is a good student?
This brings me to a recent situation where a student who attends a Hawkins County high school became the target of “Zero Tolerance” for a minor offense. He and two friends skipped class and left campus for lunch. On returning they were they were “suspected” of a wrongdoing.
Two of the students were penalized with two days of in-school suspension. The third student was treated unfairly andreceived discipline according to the Zero Tolerance Policy. He was expelled/suspended from school and subsequently has to attend an “alternative” school.
This particular student is not disruptive, not a trouble maker, makes good grades and was a top-notch athlete. Consequently, as a result of Zero Tolerance, he and his family have been negatively impacted and are facing unjustified challenges.
In conclusion, my thoughts are that school administrators and educators must make all of their decisions based on the best interests of their students. Cases should be handled on an individual basis and fairness should be exercised in their disciplinary actions. The welfare of their students should be the highest priority.
Sharon M. Long, Bristol