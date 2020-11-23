Sally Dean

Rogersville-- Sally Gourley Dean, age 76, of Rogersville, gained her angel wings Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence. She was retired from Dodge Reliance after 29 years of service . Mrs. Dean was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Wesley and Mattie Asbury Gourley; grandson, Ryan Young; great-granddaughter, Katie Barrett; brothers, John, William and George Gourley; sisters, Thelma Shell, Marjorie Fields, Mildred Bowlin, Nancy Harville, Georgia Marcela Gourley and Margaret Ella Gourley.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Loyd Phillip Dean; daughters, Lisa Young of Rogersville, Karen Baskette and husband, Johnny of Chuckey; son, Phillip Dean and wife, Shauna of Limestone; former son-in-law, Mark Young of Rogersville; nine grandchildren; Samantha Baskette, Corey Young and wife, Amanda, Josh Young, David Baskette and wife, Bre, Matthew Baskette, Tyler Dean, Spencer Dean, Sierra Dean and Tosha Young; four great-grandchildren, Launa Shaw, Ella Shaw, Aiden Young and Wyatt Young; sister, Joyce Gourley; brother, Walter Gourley both of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ruth Miller, Mattie Helton, Rachel Gardner, Etta Mae Fanney, Wendi Lawson, Brandi Lawson, Traci Eidson and Wrendi Rushinsky; a special thanks to Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County EMS, Striggersville and Lakeview Fire Departments, Wings Air Rescue, Amedysis Hospice, Jaclyn Wolfe and Chris Rimer.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Butler officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Dean family.