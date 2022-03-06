Howdy, and welcome to the Bookend. How are you? I have been up to my usual stunts and klutzy happenings. And apparently, I have met my twin in dangerous debacles.
Richard Clark used to be one of my editors with the Rogersville Review. He is very educated with a degree in journalism. We it off right away, and as time goes by it becomes more apparent why we have.
Some time back Richard emailed me to tell his dramatic true to life tale of nearly falling off of a cliff. Now Richard is not a thrill seeker, deliberately scaling cliffs to take selfies of himself one foot from a thousand-foot drops or anything. He’s just accident prone. So, he goes on a hunting trip with his son to a cabin in the woods. The cabin was perched on a wooded hill, with a cliff at the bottom of the hill.
As they were scanning the woods for varmints Richard lost his footing and began to roll down the hill. The hill was so slanted that he could not stop rolling. He somehow managed to stop at the very precipice of the cliff. He and his son were terrified.
Now, you would think that his experience would teach me a lesson. Nope. I live on a huge bluff of sheer cliffs that run all around my cabin.
The only problem is in the summer you can’t see half of where the bluff is because of trees. So, last summer my friend Susie came over with her chainsaw and we were sawing down trees that I decided I didn’t like in my yard. I am dangerous with the chainsaw, so I dragged the limbs over to the wooded bluff to put them in the woods.
As I was dragging a six-foot limb, I lost my footing and fell backwards. Okay, no big deal. Until the autumn when all of the leaves were gone and I saw that I fell six feet from the bluff. Whoo! Talk about fear running through a person! My buddy and I are two twins, trying to avert cliffs.
Richard emailed me last week to tell me somehow, he knocked an antique frying pan off of the top of the fridge, thereby smacking him silly on top of his head. He said he had a huge bruise. I said, “What are you doing Buddy smacking yourself in the head with the frying pan!? That’s your wife’s job.” I am quite sure his wife and kids are used to his accidents, just like my family is with me.
I sure hope I won’t be twinning the frying pan incident with Richard. But I wouldn’t be surprised if I did. He said he’s alive by the grace of God. I said, “Yes, I am too, plus he kept you alive so you could read my columns. HAHA. He always says I’m his favorite writer. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.