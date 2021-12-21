A 28-year-old Kingsport man was seriously injured Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided with a bridge guardrail and exited the roadway, landing on the rocky river bottom below a bridge on Highway 11-W near Rogersville.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 6:22 a.m. Taylor Skinner, 28, of Kingsport was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 north on Highway 11-W when the vehicle ran off the roadway into the median at Bayside Drive just west of Rogersville.
The truck collided with a guardrail at the Clouds Creek Bridge, traveled a down steep embankment, rolled over, and came to rest in Stock Creek. Rescuers said Taylor was trapped in the pickup and was partially in the water.
Within 50 minutes Taylor was extricated form the wreckage by rescuers and transported by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport to an area medical center.
Members from the Mulit-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team were requested to the scene. Traffic both east and westbound on Highway 11-W were rerouted to Old Highway 11-W while Highway 11-W is shut down.
A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Rebecca Meade of Sneedville struck the debris in the roadway created by the wreck, but Meade wasn’t injured.
There was no information available about Taylor's condition.
Among the agencies that responded were the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department, Rogersville Fire Department, Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport, Tennessee Highway Patrol
Tennessee Department of Transportation, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Hurst Towing and Recovery, and members from the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team.