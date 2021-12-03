Last weekend I discussed the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial and why he was acquitted. This weekend edition I will discuss why a Jury in Brunswick, Georgia, convicted Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William Bryan of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Georgia’s “Citizens Arrest” Law read as follows in 2020, when the killing occurred:
“Grounds for Arrest. A private person may arrest an offender if the offense is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”
This statute was repealed by the Georgia Legislature in 2021, and replaced by a highly modified version that allows business owners to arrest for shoplifting or other forms of theft, but eliminated situations like what happened in the Arbery murder case.
The Defense Attorneys in this case relied on the Citizens Arrest Law, as it was in effect in 2020, when Arbery was shot. This defense was to their clients detriment as the facts presented at Trial did not coincide with the facts they needed to show the Jury to sustain the defense. While Mr. Arbery had been seen walking into houses under construction on surveillance cameras, he had not been seen taking anything. His mother explained that he was interested in obtaining a house in the future, was looking at the style of the houses, and how they were constructed. I can remember as a ten year old child going into numerous houses under construction with my friends to see how they were built and we were neither arrested nor shot.
As a criminal defense lawyer in Orlando, Florida, I handled numerous theft cases from construction sites. Typically, these cases involved several guys backing up to a house under construction in a large pickup truck around 3 a.m. They would fill the truck with lumber, bricks, cases of nails, concrete blocks, tools, generators, and anything else of value. So, Mr. Arbery jogging by them in a jogging outfit could hardly have had hundreds of pounds of construction equipment stuffed into his pockets. This should have been their first clue that a citizens arrest would not be appropriate at the time. Obviously an offense had not been committed in their “presence”. But maybe it was one committed “within their immediate knowledge” as argued by Defense Counsel because they had seen him on video inside one of the houses being built. The problem was, as pointed out by the Prosecutor, he had not committed any offense while inside the house. Also, there was no evidence that the deceased man had committed a felony or was attempting to escape from the scene of a felony. The Defense argument that they had “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion” that he had committed any offense did not pass muster with the Jury.
While the above analysis is bad enough for the Defense, they still may have had a chance with the Jury on the “self defense” argument that Mr. Arbery had attempted to grab Travis McMichael’s shotgun and Travis fired in self defense. This presupposes that Travis had the right to legally point the gun at the deceased man at the onset of the confrontation, which he did not. If you are the instigator of an illegal aggravated assault, you cannot then claim self defense when the victim retaliates against you. So self defense goes out the window for the defense.
Finally, the nails went into the coffin of the Defendants’ cases, when the Jury heard Gregory McMichael’s statements to police investigators shortly after the killing. He told them he was in the bed of the pickup truck chasing Arbery and yelled “Stop, or I’ll blow your f…ing head off” and they “had him trapped like a rat”. When asked what crime Arbery had committed he said he was not sure but “he keeps going back over and over again to this damn house.” His son, Travis McMichael who was the shooter, told police he wasn’t sure exactly what Arbery had done wrong, but figured he’d done something wrong. The third Defendant, William Bryan, who had followed the McMichaels in the chase and videotaped the incident, told police “I figured he had done something wrong, but I didn’t know for sure”.
So now a 25 year old man is dead for doing nothing wrong and three Defendants are going to prison for life. All of this could have been avoided if people knew the law and also knew that Judges, Prosecutors, Defense Lawyers, and Police Officers hate cases involving “Citizens Arrest” because they usually turn out to be disasters like this one. If you see someone acting suspicious call the police and let them handle it…they are trained to react legally to the situation.
James C. Weart is a retired criminal attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com