A Mount Carmel man is facing meth trafficking and felony gun possession charges after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car Sunday evening with a glass pipe and a sawed off shotgun in the passenger seat, and vial of meth on a chain around his neck.
Around 5:50 p.m. Sunday HCSO Cpl. Michael Allen responded to a complaint of a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked in the Dollar General parking lot on Fransisco Lane in the Carters Valley community near Church Hill.
Allen stated in his report that the vehicle was running, and the driver, Daniel Kent Wade, was “drooling and unresponsive”.
When Wade didn’t respond, Allen opened the vehicle door and performed a sternum rub which awakened him.
“He advised he had been running so long that he was just worn out,” Allen reported. “I advised him of the items I’d seen in plain view and told him to turn off the vehicle and exit. He unclasped his seatbelt, but then put the vehicle in drive and began to pull out. I jumped into the driver’s seat with him as the car was rolling and slammed it into park. I then pulled him from the vehicle and placed him in custody on the ground.”
A search of the vehicle revealed that the sawed off shotgun was loaded with six 12-gauge shells, and there were 15 more shells in a white box on the front passenger seat.
A total of 2.1 grams meth was located, as well as two digital scales, 33 small baggies, two small spoons and the glass pipe.
Hawkins County EMS responded to the scene because Wade was “spitting up”. Wade reportedly stated he was “sick because of this nerves”.
A computer check revealed that Wade, 49, 164 Birch Street Mount Carmel, was sentenced to 10 years in Oklahoma City, Okla. for burglary. He also has convictions in Hawkins County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and in Sullivan county for cocaine possession and theft over $10,000.
Wade had outstanding parole violation arrest warrants for both the Hawkins County and Sullivan County convictions.
As of Tuesday Wade was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment set for Wednesday in Sessions Court.