Hawkins County Commission candidate Carl Ketron Bailey, who was was arrested in 2020 on steroid trafficking charges, was named Monday in a seven count Grand Jury indictment.
Attorney Phillip Boyd suggested Wednesday that the timing of the the indictments 19 months after Bailey’s arrest may have something to do with the upcoming May 3 Republican Primary.
Bailey is seeking one of the two District 7 county commission seats. Early voting for the May 3 primary began Wednesday.
“The fact that he has been indicted does not mean that he is guilty of the charges alleged,” Boyd stated in a letter to the Review Wednesday. “We contest vigorously and dispute all of the charges contained in the indictment.”
Boyd added, “I find it very interesting that the indictment was not presented to the Grand Jury until April 12, 2022, five days from the early voting of the County primary in which Mr. Bailey is running for Commissioner in the 7th District. Further, Mr. Bailey has had four back surgeries, and recently had a fifth back surgery which he is now recovering from.Many of the medications he is charged with assist in his recovery from his surgery.”
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review Wednesday his office does nothing with political motivation.
“If that case came out of the Grand Jury Monday it’s because it was ready to go at that time,” Armstrong said. “No other reason.”
Armstrong couldn’t comment specifically on Bailey’s case, but he said drug cases like this are sometimes delayed because the TBI Crime Lab puts a priority on meth, heroin and fentanyl. Armstrong noted that criminal cases have also been delayed due to the loss of three Grand Jury dates over the past two years due to the pandemic.
Bailey, 58, 187 Shady Lane Avenue, Rogersville, was indicted Monday on charges including possession of Schedule III narcotics (oxandrolone) with intent to deliver; possession of Schedule III narcitics (stanozolol) with intent to deliver; Possession of Schedule III narcotics (oxymethalone) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics (carisoprodol) with intent to deliver; simple possession of a Legend Drugs (liothyronine); possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony; and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.
According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Customs Office at the Memphis Airport intercepted a suspicious foreign package addressed to Bailey.
Customs reportedly opened the package, discovered the steroids, and then sealed the package and arranged with the HCSO for a controlled delivery to Bailey’s residence.
Bailey was arrested on Sept. 30, 2020 by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office accused of drug trafficking after that foreign package containing thousands of doses of various steroids and other prescription drugs was allegedly delivered to his home.
The HCSO determined that Bailey didn’t have a prescription for the steroids or other drugs. He remains free on $50,000 bond.
“His arraignment is not until April 29, 2022, at which time Mr. Bailey will enter a not guilty plea to all the charges, and we expect to prove he is not guilty of any of the charges,” Boyd said. “There are many motions to be heard and made before the trial. Unfortunately the trial will not be conducted for several months because of the many contested issues.”
Boyd added, “I again state on Mr. Bailey’s behalf that the charges in this indictment are disputed and will be contested at the trial.”